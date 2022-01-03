U.S. Postal Service reminds residents to clear snow, ice for letter carriers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow accumulations and frigid temperatures mean it’s time for West Michiganders to bring out their shovels.

To help letter carriers deliver mail, the Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes, according to a news release Monday.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” District Manager Diane Ingland said. “Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service.”

Customers receiving curbside delivery should also remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear.

Delivery service may be delayed whenever streets or walkways have hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration and only as a last resort,” Ingland said. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for customers to drop off their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery.