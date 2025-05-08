As of Wednesday, U.S. measles cases have topped 1,000 for the year, marking a concerning milestone amid multiple outbreaks across the country. More reports are expected tomorrow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that this year has seen at least a dozen outbreaks, with nearly all reported cases occurring in individuals who are unvaccinated.

An analysis based on CDC and state health department data reveals that the current measles count stands at 1,002, which is unprecedented for the United States since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. A significant number of cases are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, although incidents have been recorded in most states. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases.

In Michigan, four of the nine cases reported were related to outbreaks. Experts believe the actual tally may be even higher, as early symptoms can mimic those of other illnesses, and many healthcare providers may not have encountered measles in their practices.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN, advises, "If you're immune compromised or you haven't been vaccinated, you should probably think twice about going to areas where there's a lot of measles circulating."

Additionally, the CDC reports that three people have died from measles this year in the U.S. Historically, before the introduction of the MMR vaccine, the country experienced hundreds of measles-related deaths annually.

In West Michigan, recent cases have been reported in both Kent County and Montcalm County.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube