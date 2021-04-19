Two women facing narcotics charges in Burr Oak

BURR OAK, Mich — Two women are facing narcotics charges after deputies say they discovered controlled substances in their possession.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lilywhite says it started Saturday on N. Second St. in Burr Oak when deputies spoke with two residents about possible drug activity in the area.

Sheriff Lilywhite says deputies identified a 35-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman at the home and found narcotics in their possession.

A report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office requesting the two face charges for narcotics.

