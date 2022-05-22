Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County officers responded this afternoon to a two-car accident that occurred at the intersection of Dailey Rd. and Pine Lake St.

Police say that a 61-year-old driver was traveling north on Dailey Rd when a 71-year-old driver, after coming to a stop on Pine Lake St., failed to yield upon entering Dailey Rd. The two vehicles crashed into each other.

The 61-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries, say police, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the incident, according to police reports. This crash is still under investigation.