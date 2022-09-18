Two teens hospitalized after crash in Park Township

PARK TWP. MICH. — Two teenagers are in the hosptial after an early morning car crash in Park Township.

The crash happened around 5:15 Sunday morning on Lakeshore Avenue near Dune View Court.

Deputies say a 15-year-old boy was driving on Lakeshore Drive with a passenger, a 14-year-old girl, when the car left the road and hit a power pole and then a large tree at a high rate of speed.

Both the driver and passenger were trapped in the car before they were extricated by Park Township Fire & Rescue.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with critical and serious injuries.

Ottawa County Deputies continue to investigate the crash and the road remains closed for the investigation and to allow Consumer's Energy to remove the power lines from the road