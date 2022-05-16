Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Rockford High School esport athletes will play at Michigan Technological University in Fall 2022

Rockford Esports.PNG
Rockford High School
Rockford High School Esports
Rockford Esports.PNG
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 17:31:57-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two of Rockford High School’s esports athletes will be playing at Michigan Technological University in Fall 2022. The two will be competing in Division II college esports.

Esports is a varsity sport at Rockford High School. Rockford’s Varsity Overwatch team will be competing in the 2022 Walt Disney World Electronic Gaming Federation National Championships in Orlando, Florida. The competition will be held on June 17.

An official signing ceremony of the National Letters of Intent will be held at the school’s Rockford Esports Lab on Tuesday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News