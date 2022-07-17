Watch Now
Two people taken to hospital after roll over crash on I-96

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 17:53:44-04

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car roll over on Sunday. The incident occurred at the 18-mile marker, west bound on I-96.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 75-year-old man from Belmont was traveling westbound on I-96 in a KIA Telluride. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with the median barrier and overturned. It is currently unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The 75-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 73-year-old female passenger also received non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to a Grand Rapids Hospital. An 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl from Ada were also in the vehicle. They did not receive any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

