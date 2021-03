LEROY TOWNSHIP — Police say two people suffered life threatening injuries after a crash in Calhoun County on Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of B Drive South and 6 Mile Road in Leroy Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a car failed to stop at the intersection and struck a full sized van.

A 66-year-old female and her 36-year-old passenger suffered life threatening injuries and extricated by medical personnel.

Three people in the van sustained minor injuries.