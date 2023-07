PAW PAW, Mich. — Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that struck a fireworks tent in Paw Paw on Saturday.

According to the Paw Paw Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of M-40 and M-43 for a two-car pin-in accident.

Paw Paw Fire Department

One of the vehicles struck the fireworks tent and ended up inside of it.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the two people that were extricated from the vehicle.

