Two people killed in St. Joseph County crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 131 near N. River Drive in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County around 5:40 PM May 23. Witnesses say a vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana with a 23-year-old woman as his passenger was going east bound, when it failed to come to a stop as it crossed into the path of a semi-truck and trailer. Dash-camera video from the semi-truck confirms this.

Police say both of the people in the vehicle from Indiana were pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver, a 40-year-old man from Walker, was not injured in the crash. Authorities are not certain that alcohol and drugs were involved, both of the people in the vehicle from Indiana were wearing their seatbelts. Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

