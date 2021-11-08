Two people hospitalized after crash in Coldwater

MARSHALL, Mich. — Two people have been hospitalized for injuries sustained in a two-car crash on Nov. 7, 2021.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers report that Armando Ortiz, a 24-year-old man, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla before disregarding a stop sign and striking Jacob Taylor, a 19-year-old man, at the intersection of Hodunk Rd. and Barnhart Rd.

Ortiz had three other people in the car with him while Taylor was alone MSP reports.

Both cars rolled and stopped in a cornfield before individuals from both cars were transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for injuries.

