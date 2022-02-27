Two people arrested after armed roberry

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo after an armed robbery.

It happened on the 4700 block of Stadium Drive. KDPS officers believe one of the suspects reportedly had a handgun but that suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim along with witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects car and the direction they were traveling in. Not long after, officers located the suspect's car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Officers say when they approached the car, they prevented it from moving and because of this, they were able to find four people in the car, they also found a firearm in the car and took it for evidence. Two of those people, one from St. Joseph and another from Kalamazoo were arrested fr robbery and firearm offenses. Both of them are awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's office or Silent Observer.