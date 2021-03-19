Two men arraigned on robbery, assault charges in Niles home invasion

NILES, Mich. — Two men have been arraigned on home invasion and robbery charges in connection to an incident that occurred last month, according to the Niles Police Department.

After responding to a home invasion on Broadway Street on the night of Feb. 25, police found two Black male victims who reportedly claimed they were robbed of cash, personal property and marijuana, authorities say.

We’re told both victims were assaulted in the ordeal, requiring hospital treatment.

Police say a third victim was later identified, a white female, who had fled the apartment before authorities arrived. We’re told she was also assaulted.

Niles police say detectives identified Larry Ray Sarters and Randy Dean McGrath as suspects and that search warrants were executed on their homes Wednesday morning. We’re told cash and large amounts of marijuana were discovered during the investigation.

Authorities tell us McGrath was arraigned yesterday at 5th District Court in Berrien County on one count of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of inflicting great bodily harm. We’re told Sarters was arraigned today on the same charges.

NPD says both men are scheduled for pre-examination on March 31.

