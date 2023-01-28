Two hospitalized following Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies tell FOX 17, the crash happened just after 7:20 p.m. Friday on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive in Georgetown Township.

Investigators say a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was driving west on Baldwin when he lost control of his car, crossed the median and hit another car driven by a 30-year-old man heading east.

The Hudsonville man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.