Two dead in Fairplain Township fire

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ronald Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in Fairplain Township this morning, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told it happened on West Fenwick Road.

Police say two homes were on fire when authorities arrived, with one of the buildings fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities tell us a body was found inside one of the homes after the fires were extinguished.

State police had conducted an investigation for several hours when they say a second body was found.

We’re told the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

The identities of the bodies are not yet known.

