Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead after shots fired

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:42 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 02:42:19-05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man and woman were found dead in a car in Benton Harbor after shots were fired in the area.

Both individuals were found dead around 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 700 block of Buss Street. The man was 37-years old and the woman was 38-years-old.

The victims names have not been released at the request of the family and the exact cause of death remains unclear, an autopsy will be conducted.

Police say they are seeking Dwand Dontrell Carter. Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time