Two dead after shots fired

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man and woman were found dead in a car in Benton Harbor after shots were fired in the area.

Both individuals were found dead around 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 700 block of Buss Street. The man was 37-years old and the woman was 38-years-old.

The victims names have not been released at the request of the family and the exact cause of death remains unclear, an autopsy will be conducted.

Police say they are seeking Dwand Dontrell Carter. Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.