Two companies announce expansion in Jamestown Charter Township

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — MFP Automation Engineering and Sprinkles Donut Shop have announced expansions in Jamestown Charter Township. The investment from both companies will be a combined $1.4 million and is expected to directly create 15 new jobs.

Lakeshore Advantage MFP Automation Engineering

MFP Automation Engineering is a fluid power and automation company. The company will be investing $824,013 in a 10,000-square-foot expansion of warehousing and office space at their existing facility. The expansion is expected to create five new jobs. “Needing to build an expansion for our current facility is a wonderful problem to have,” said Roger Betten, president and owner of MFP Automation Engineering. “With this new warehouse addition, MFP will be able to better track and store inventory, manage manufacturing projects, and hire 3-5 additional team members. We could not be more excited for this new expansion. Our end goal in adding on to our existing structure is always customer-first focused. In this case, MFP will have the expanded capabilities to offer more project creation at the same time, including power units, automation, panel assembly, lubrication, and custom manifolds. This new development promises to offer the same great quality we have for over 30 years in West Michigan; just a bit more of it!”

Lakeshore Advantage Sprinkles Donuts Shop central kitchen.

Sprinkles Donut Shop will be investing $606,998 in a new 10,919-square-foot industrial kitchen location. The expansion is expected to directly create 10 new jobs, as well as indirectly lead to the creation of 100 new jobs. “The entire Sprinkles Donut Shop team is deeply appreciative of the support we have received from Lakeshore Advantage and the Township Board of Jamestown Charter Township,” said Gary VanderStelt, owner and president of Sprinkles Donut Shop. “The new central kitchen located at 3453 Quincy Street in Ottawa County will enable Sprinkles to fulfill new wholesale business with multiple national brands, including a Michigan-based business shipping to 26 states, as well as exporting and co-packing over 200,000 donuts a month. The new kitchen will allow us to meet both wholesale and retail opportunities, create new jobs and continue our rich family history of providing the best product in Western Michigan and beyond.”

Both companies worked with Lakeshore Advantage, which connected them to local and state resources to support their expansions. On Monday, Jamestown Charter Township approved a 12-year Industrial Tax Exception for both projects. “We are happy to welcome a Sprinkles Donut production facility to Jamestown Charter Township,” said Laurie VanHaitsma, Jamestown Charter Township Supervisor. “The fact that they will provide 10 new local jobs and indirectly 100 new area jobs is great news, and we welcome them to Jamestown. We’re also pleased to confirm the expansion of MFP Automation Engineering and to approve their Industrial Facilities Exception Certificate. MFP is a valued part of the Jamestown Industrial District and we’re happy they are part of our community.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube