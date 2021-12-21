Two campaign finance complaints against Gov. Whitmer resolved

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State says two campaign finance complaints brought against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Whitmer for Governor campaign committee have been resolved.

The first complaint involved Whitmer using campaign committee funds to pay for a chartered flight for non-state related travel. The Department of State decided the use of campaign funds to pay for the flight was a permissible use of the funds because “their purpose was to ensure the Governor’s physical safety in response to credible and ongoing threats related to her role as Governor of Michigan.” The Department says Whitmer reimbursed the campaign committee for the market value of the flights for her and her family.

The second complaint involved the Whitmer for Governor campaign committee accepting donations in excess of campaign contribution limits due to several recall efforts allowed under a longstanding interpretation of Michigan campaign finance law established in a 1983 interpretive statement and 1984 declaratory ruling issued by the Department. The Department of State says there was no evidence of a violation. The Department of State did say it would like to revisit the policy and would welcome a request for a revised declaratory ruling.

“As with any complaint, the professional staff with Michigan’s Bureau of Elections conducted a thorough analysis that included a review of all relevant laws, policies, and the facts presented, which resulted in the Department concluding that there was no legal violation in either instance,” said Department spokesman Jake Rollow.

Ventimiglia v Whitmer File 744163 7 by WXMI on Scribd