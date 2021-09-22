Watch
Republicans sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer

Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 22, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations.

It contends that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption” in the governor’s race.

Benson is considering a conservative group’s challenge to $3.4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit.

Whitmer's campaign cites a ruling from a prior secretary of state that says donor limits cannot apply to officeholders facing a recall election.

