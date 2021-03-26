Two Buchanan men arrested for alleged drug-related crimes

BUCHANAN, Mich. — Detectives have arrested a 48-year-old man from Buchanan for the alleged possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team.

We’re also told the man had a parole absconder warrant and had allegedly maintained a drug house.

SWET adds that a 20-year-old man from Buchanan was also taken into custody for the alleged possession of fentanyl and that evidence of narcotic trafficking was discovered, including psilocybin mushrooms and a substance that is suspected to be fentanyl.

