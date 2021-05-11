Truck carrying milk crashes on E/B 96

MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police urged the public to avoid E/B I-96 from Alden Nash, as spilled milk from a truck is being cleaned up after a crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Please avoid E/B 96 near Segwun due to a 2 semi rear-end crash. DO NOT enter E/B 96 from Alden Nash at this time. Hwy is down to one lane as they clean up the spilled milk that a truck was hauling and the damaged vehicles. pic.twitter.com/5l3ydbEtTN — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) May 10, 2021

The crash was first called into Michigan State Police around 6:30 p.m.

Part of the highway will be down to one lane for the next 1-2 hours, according to MSP.

Authorities said that the semi crashed into the back of the Meijer truck carrying milk.

The only injuries reported were from the driver of the semi truck, who ended up with a few scrapes on his arms.

The driver of the Meijer was not at fault, according to police.