BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State Police is seeking a man they say was involved in a 2021 homicide in Benton Harbor.

Troopers have named 36-year-old Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman as a person of interest in the case.

Those with knowledge as to Bridgeman’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 269-921-5608.

