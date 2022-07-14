Trinity Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids begins new pilot canine program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids has announced a new pilot canine program. The goal of the program is to reduce workplace violence and supporting employee morale.

The dogs will be onsite at the hospital campus to help de-escalate tense situations. They will also serve as therapy type dogs. The four dogs in the program include two Dutch Shepherds and two Belgian Malinois Shepherds. In March, the dogs completed a six-week training course. They will rotate working 24/7 shifts with a Trinity Health Grand Rapids security officer.

“Canine programs have been proven in other Trinity Health [hospitals] to be key in creating a safe and therapeutic environment for staff, providing a sense of calm to the anxious family member and peace to a dying patient,” said Kurt MacDonald, senior vice president of operations at Trinity Health Grand Rapids. “This program offers a consistent safety presence as the dogs and handlers are patrolling the grounds and appearing throughout the hospital on a permanent basis. These dogs and handlers are trained in obedience, aggression control and explosive detection – all pertinent to our day-to-day operations and the unique situations our colleagues encounter.”

“Our dedicated team provides unmatched care, despite facing the reality of increasing violence in the workplace,” said Trinity Health Grand Rapids Security Director Dave Kiddle. “A well-trained canine unit is the preferred solution as dogs can both de-escalate tense situations, deter violence and provide a therapeutic presence for patients, colleagues, and visitors.”

