Trees for Troops returns to Wahmhoff Farms

GOBLES, Mich. — The holidays are here and that means lights, food and Christmas trees.

While many people enjoy this time of year celebrating with friends and family, those serving in the military don't always get that luxury but that's where Trees for Troops comes in.

Every year, people donate Christmas trees to Trees for Troops and those trees go to various military bases around the country but they cannot load the trees in the trucks by themselves, thats where you come in.

The farm is looking for volunteers to help load trees into trucks to send to Military bases. The loading event will take place at the farm in Gobles on Monday, November 29 at 10 a.m.