Transfigure Print Co. opens first retail location on first day of Pride Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids-based Transfigure Print Co. opened its first retail shop on Saturday.

The event marking an exciting milestone for the business, and the first day of Pride Month.

Founder Bailey Sell started the company out of a shared house with four college students.

"I would be washing screens out in my bathtub, burning screens in my room,” he told FOX 17 Saturday at the shop.

"At one point, I didn't even have a bed.”

The new shop, nestled just off Plainfield, is more than just a print shop - it's a cultural haven where creativity flourishes and everyone is welcome.

Inside, you'll find a little bit of everything— T-shirts, stickers, prints, socks, bags, and a whole lot more.

"Not only do we have our own stuff here, but we also have 50+ different artists and makers selling their stuff in here,” Sell said.

Transfigure Print Co. has raised over $90,000 for trans people and trans-centered organizations through their online shirt sales.

Not only do they donate the funds to trans-centered organizations, they also donate directly to transgender individuals in need.

“So, instead of donating to an organization where I'm not sure where the money goes, we donate it straight to people's GoFundMes,” he explained Saturday.

The company just launched a new website Saturday, to coincide with the new physical location.

Their "Protect Trans Kids" design, created with a tattoo artist from Colorado, has been doing serious numbers.

Legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis even took notice of their work, buying several "Protect Trans Kids" items a few years ago.

The company has also set up its own trans support fund, donating directly to people's GoFundMe pages.

Bailey Sell is excited for the future and proud to have created a truly local business with a meaningful core.

The shop is open Thursday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 12 noon to 5pm.

You can find more information and shop online at their new website HERE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube