Toy-themed car turning heads at ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art Prize is now in its final week, and one piece is catching a lot of buzz.

The Beast, now known as the Batmobile, is turning heads.

"On our way downtown, we were driving, and Truman saw this car while we were stopped right here, and he said, mama, I want to go see that car. So we parked and came over here to see it," Millie Cox said.

The caped crusader behind the wheel right now is two skeletons. However, on any given day, you're going to see Vinh Nguyen driving the car.

FOX 17

"I wanted to create something that nobody can duplicate," Nguyen said.

This artist started adding the toys years ago.

"I think Hulk is my first one," Nguyen added.

FOX 17

If you stop to see his artwork, you can expect to see a lot of superheroes from bumper to bumper.

"I don't keep track. It's like an addiction, man, you know, you add one piece, then you want to add another piece," he added.

The pieces are held on by screws or welded on.

FOX 17

"I tell people don't be fooled by all the toys on the Beast, because under the hood, this baby is fast man. Almost do 400 horsepower," he said.

This car is more than an art installation.

"I still drive it around,' Nguyen explained.

He adds he appreciates all the support it gets from people.

FOX 17

"It makes me feel good that I accomplished something unique, different, that you cannot duplicate. I mean, in the whole universe, you can't find another piece," Nguyen said.

When you do not see Nguyen driving around in this car, you'll be driving around in what he calls the monster, which is a newer Corvette.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube