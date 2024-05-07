'Toffee' is going home! Mastiff mix finally adopted after 500+ days in the Kent Co. Animal Shelter

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After spending over a year inside the county animal shelter, a mastiff-mix has finally found her forever home.

Toffee came to the Kent County Animal Shelter on October 31, 2022.

She would go on to spend over 500 days in the shelter, waiting for someone to come take her home.

In early April, that special family walked into the shelter and met the 80 pound cuddly baby.

Her new family says Toffee is adopting well to her surroundings.

"Toffee is a loving, smart, sweet baby. She’s flourished with her new routine, house full of cats and dogs and humans, time outside, food puzzles, and cuddle sessions,” they said after about a month of living with Toffee.

"While it has definitely taken consistency and daily work, Toffee is able to express her love for us without the nibbles and jumps. Our life and mental health and physical health have been better than in years since being present with her. We love you Toffee, welcome home.”

It was a long and winding road to get Toffee into her permanent residence.

"Toffee NEEDS to get out of the shelter, she's bored, and she's letting us know that. No object if off limits of being a toy currently,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post in December 2022.

"This big puppy energy needs someone who is dedicated to teaching her some manners, she's food motivated and ready to learn if you're ready to teach her.”

The big girl became a favorite with staff at the shelter, who were constantly working on getting her ready to be around a true family.

"Thank you so much for seeing what we could see in this big doof. We love Toffee girl, thank you to the community and to her new adopters, for loving her too,” the shelter wrote in a post this week announcing her adoption.

"This is what it's all about.”

