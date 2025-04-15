TODAY IS TAX DEADLINE: Tips for last-minute filing and extensions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The clock is ticking for most Americans to file their federal income taxes. Today, April 15, marks the deadline, but the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says you may be able to get an extension if you need more time.

Extension Possible:

If you apply for an extension, you could receive an additional six months, pushing your filing deadline to October 15. However, it can be tricky. According to tax attorney Markwei Boye, if you owe money, your tax liability is due today. Boye explains, “If that liability is not paid, interest and penalty start to accrue right from April 15.”

How to Request an Extension:

There are three main ways to request an extension:

Pay Online and Check the Box: You can request an extension online through IRS.gov. Use the "Online Payment Option" and check the box indicating that you are paying as part of filing an extension. Request by Mail: You can also request an extension by mailing Form 4868. Use IRS Free File: Another option is to use IRS Free File, which allows you to electronically request an extension through guided tax preparation software.

For more details, visit IRS.gov and search for “extension.”

Final Checklist for Tax Filers:

If you plan to submit your taxes today, make sure you double-check the following items, as advised by Bankrate:

Verify that every digit in your Social Security number is correct.

If opting for direct deposit or withdrawal, ensure all numbers in your bank routing and account numbers are accurate.

Confirm your filing status, such as married filing jointly, and ensure you have not missed any deductions.

Beware of Scams:

Finally, be cautious of scammers who may claim that you need to make payments with gift cards or wire transfers. Such claims are always bogus.

