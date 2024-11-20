Toasts with juice, elevator pitches: Ottawa Hills students compete using soft skills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twenty Ottawa Hills High School students are left in the running to win a $5,000 scholarship.

Three runners up for the "soft skills" competition will take home $2,000 scholarships.

It's called the Ottawa Gauntlet, and it's the school's first year doing a competition that highlights student skills beyond academia.

"Like appreciation, discipline, confidence, manners and poise,” Ottawa Hills art educator Jennifer Sharp said.

Students participated in a mock television interview, gave toasts with juice, and did elevator pitches — among other exercises. Volunteers fill out scorecards with feedback on student performance.

Ten students will move on from Wednesday's second round to the third. There are four rounds of competition.

“It’s important because they don’t always get that opportunity. It’s important to develop that so that they can see success after high school,” Sharp said.

Winners will be decided mid-December.

