Tips for choosing health insurance coverage before open enrollment closes January 15 at 11:59 pm

Tips for open enrollment

Kyla King, Director of Marketing for Individual Markets at Priority Health reminds us that open enrollment for health insurance ends tomorrow, January 15 at 11:59 p.m. Coverage will start on February 1.

King shared some last-minute tips for those who still need to enroll. Those who need to sign up should consider their overall needs including anticipated life changes such as marriage or birth of a child.

You'll also want to consider any upcoming surgeries and need for access to specific prescription drugs. Checking to make sure your preferred physicians or even hospitals are in-network is important as well.

King encourages everyone to see if they qualify for a subsidy. Even people who were not eligible in the past may now be eligible.

