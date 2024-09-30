Tigers playoff roster includes 15 former West Michigan Whitecaps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers capped off their regular season with a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers will face off against the Houston Astros in the first round of the MLB playoffs.

The 25-man roster is getting ready to head down to Texas on Tuesday. Before flying south, many of them found themselves here in West Michigan.

"They weren't supposed to be there. And that's probably the best thing: they're just playing baseball," West Michigan Whitecaps General Manager/Vice President Jim Jarecki said.

FOX 17

Jarecki has been watching some of the former Whitecaps players celebrate as the Tigers clinched a playoff spot.

"The Tigers of that team that nobody wants to face in the playoffs because they are just on a tear right now," Jarecki added. "We always say, once a Whitecap. Always a Whitecap. But these are guys were just here two, three years ago."

The Tigers roster currently has 15 former Whitecaps.

Beau Brieske

Jason Foley

Jackson Jobe

Brant Hurter

Ty Madden

Keider Montero

Reese Olson

Will Vest

Jace Jung

Colt Keith

Spencer Torkelson

Riley Greene

Parker Meadows

Wenceel Perez

Tarik Skubal

The Whitecaps are the Tigers' High-A Affiliate team.

FOX 17

"It's great that we can contribute to what the Tigers are doing. And yeah, we feel proud," Jarecki said.

For those just joining in on the fun, Jarecki adds that they should be ready and loud.

"Jump on. Jump on, man. As hardcore sports fans, we've been through a drought for ten years. Now, come on, just jump right on, and there's room," Jarecki added.

FOX 17

The first round of the playoffs is the best of three. Jreiki says Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal will have to set the tone early in game one in order for the Tigers to come out with a win.

Skubal is at the top of his game right now, having officially taken home the pitching triple crown for the first time since Justin Verlander in 2011.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube