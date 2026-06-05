Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to start for West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is set to take the mound in West Michigan, making a rehab start for the Whitecaps on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since May 1, when he was placed on the injured list for a procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow.

The start with the High-A affiliate marks a turning point in Skubal's recovery, as he nears a return to Detroit's pitching rotation.

Manager A.J. Hinch said he's hopeful this will only be for one game.

According to the MLB, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner is expected to throw around 75 pitches.

Fans looking to see Skubal in a Whitecaps uniform are out of luck. Tickets for the game at LMCU Ballpark are already sold out.

First pitch against the Dayton Dragons is set for 2 p.m.

It will be Skubal’s first Minor League appearance since 2023, when he made three rehab starts with West Michigan and Triple-A Toledo.

Skubal also previously threw for the Whitecaps during his rookie season in 2018.

The Tigers' ace last pitched on April 29 against the Atlanta Braves.

Before suffering his elbow injury, Skubal posted a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts across seven starts.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube