Three Rivers police find more than 8 oz. of illicit narcotics during vehicle search

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police in Three Rivers say they discovered more than 8 ounces of illicit narcotics while arresting a parolee with outstanding warrants.

Police made the discovery Thursday on N. Main Street in Three Rivers.

According to police, officers were surveilling the area of N. Main St. as part of an investigation into a parolee with outstanding warrants.

Police say they located the 32-year-old man and arrested him without incident.

While searching the man’s vehicle, police say they found more than 8 ounces of illicit narcotics including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Police also say they found drug packaging and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The man was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

