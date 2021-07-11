Three People injured in single vehicle crash

PORTER TWP, Mich — A single vehicle crash has left three people injured.

It happened at around 7:35 Saturday night on M-40 north of Teasdale Lake Road in Porter Township.

A 17-year old girl was traveling southbound when she went off the road. She then over corrected and hit an embankment causing the car to overturn and land on its roof. an 18-year old girl and 15-year old girl were also in the car.

The crash remains under investigation but drugs may have played a role. it does not appear that any of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

