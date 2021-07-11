Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three People injured in single vehicle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's OFfice
Cass County Crash
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 06:24:12-04

PORTER TWP, Mich — A single vehicle crash has left three people injured.

It happened at around 7:35 Saturday night on M-40 north of Teasdale Lake Road in Porter Township.

A 17-year old girl was traveling southbound when she went off the road. She then over corrected and hit an embankment causing the car to overturn and land on its roof. an 18-year old girl and 15-year old girl were also in the car.

The crash remains under investigation but drugs may have played a role. it does not appear that any of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time