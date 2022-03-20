Three men face felony charges after stolen car leads to double police chase

KALAMAZOO — Three men are facing felony charges after leading police on a chase twice.

It all started around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. KDPS says a resident reported their car stolen from the 4000 block of Horton Drive.

Officers located the car about 10 and a half hours later and tried to pull it over but the car did not stop and fled from officers, they pursued the car for 8 minutes before the 16-year-old driver jumped from the car and fled on foot. Officers chased the driver on foot and he was arrested a short distance away.

As the driver was jumping out of the stolen car, another passenger got into the driver seat and drove the car away leading to a second pursuit. That pursuit lasted about 5 minutes before coming to an end on Kalamazoo's East Side.

The teenagers who were still in the car fled on foot. Two of them were found about two miles away hiding in a train car. Officers did not locate the third person. a K9 was used to assist in the search.

The 16-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

