Three 17-year-olds in custody following pursuit of stolen car

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich. — Kalamazoo County Deputies say they arrested three 17-year-olds after they stole a car and eventually ran from officers.

Deputies say the arrests were made just after 4:50 p.m. Saturday at North Drake Road and Grand Prairie Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies tell FOX 17, they found a stolen car and a short police chase took place.

The individuals ran from officers but were later taken into custody after officers chased them on foot.

Officers later recovered two stolen handguns from the area the suspects took them into custody.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contat the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.