Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three hurt after crash in Mecosta Township

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 5:47 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 05:50:01-05

Three people were injured in a crash in Mecosta Township.

An investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office found that a 34-year-old woman from Stanwood was headed north on Northland Drive. She slowed down to turn left, which a 20-year-old woman from Rockford—who was also headed north behind her—saw too late.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the 20-year-old woman swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a southbound 51-year-old man from Stanwood.

All three drivers were transported to Corewell Health BR for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book