Three hurt after crash in Mecosta Township

Three people were injured in a crash in Mecosta Township.

An investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office found that a 34-year-old woman from Stanwood was headed north on Northland Drive. She slowed down to turn left, which a 20-year-old woman from Rockford—who was also headed north behind her—saw too late.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the 20-year-old woman swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a southbound 51-year-old man from Stanwood.

All three drivers were transported to Corewell Health BR for non-life-threatening injuries.