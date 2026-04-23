MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Three family members were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their Stanwood-area home Wednesday morning in what the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as a murder-suicide.

WATCH: Three family members found dead in Mecosta County home following apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

Three family members found dead in Mecosta County home following apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

Deputies responded to a home on Edgewater Drive in the Canadian Lakes neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. for a well-being check.

The responding deputy found the family's cars in the driveway and confirmed all entrances to the home were secure, but saw a body on the floor through a window.

Once the deputy was inside, the couple and their son, were found dead.

Police have identified the three individuals as 85-year-old Betty Jedrey, 79-year-old George Jedrey, and their 64-year-old son Thomas Pinard.

I spoke with people who live near the home. All were shocked.

"Something like this never happens in Canadian Lakes," said neighbor Gary Wilson. "Shocked, absolutely shocked."

Wilson said he knew Pinard.

"I only know him as Tommy," Wilson said.

"Every time we'd walk by his house, we could never go by without him throwing a tennis ball for the dog or inviting us in for a beer or whatever," Wilson said. "Just a super nice guy. Shock to everybody."

This is an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office stated there is no evidence that anyone else was involved and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting.

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