Thousands of wrapped gifts sent to families in need by Santa Clause Girls

The Santa Clause girls had its major distribution event this weekend, delivering over 7,300 wrapped gifts to families in need.

There were 232 drivers helping bring the gifts to families.

The groups helping included the Grand Rapids Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi along with some young men helping the cause through the group's Auxiliary Youth Initiative.

The Santa Clause girls say quick work was made of the effort as they started loading cars 8:00 a.m. and were done by 11 a.m.

Their work benefited about 3,300 children.

They hope to improve on those numbers next year.

