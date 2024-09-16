'This is your history as well as it is my history': fur-trade reenactment on display in Ada

ADA, Mich. — It was history on display in Ada Sunday, as a reenactment group helped take us back two-hundred years to a fur trader camp on the bank of the Grand River.

Tom Robinson, one of the actors, has a unique connection to this reenactment as a direct descendant of the first settler of Ada, Rix Robinson.

"My people are Odawa," he explained, as he shared the importance of beaver fur, which was king of the trade industry in the 1820s. He explained natives would stop to trade beaver fur at a camp like was on display. "This is your history as well as it is my history, everybody's history. It's Michigan history."

The day was not just about fur though, as the actors could display what life was like.

A lot has changed in the Ada area over the centuries, none more than in the last decade, but they still want to showcase what they call deep historical roots.

"We got to know where we came from, to know where we are today and maybe where we're headed," said Jeanne Ferro, who serves on the board for the Ada Historical Society.

Tom encouraged anyone interested to check out the Ada History Museum where his uncle's old trading post is still on display.

