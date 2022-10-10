'This has been our life': Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids needs a new home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan animal rehabilitation center that has been in operation for several decades is looking for a new piece of property to call home.

Peg Markle started taking in animals in 1990, while she was still working as a teacher.

“My first year in 1990 that I had to legally do paperwork, I did 98 animals,” she told FOX 17 Monday afternoon.

Slowly, she would take in more and more animals, eventually establishing a permanent home base at a home on Union Avenue, the home Peg has long shared with her husband, Roger.

"We put put a lot of money into it, but that's what we wanted to do. That was our whole life," she explained.

The Wildlife Rehab Center became a non-profit in 2022.

They are now one of just a few licensed animal rehabbers in West Michigan, taking in approximately 4,000 animals a year.

The couple has been batting around the idea of retiring for some time now, but in April of this year Roger was injured.

“He fell down the stairs headfirst in the barn, landed on cement,” Peg said.

His injuries accelerated their retirement plans.

“This is something that's been part of our community, and it's where people bring injured wildlife to, and we really want it to continue,” said Christopher Helmick, vice president of the Center.

“We need somewhere we can set up... we've got animal cages, rehab areas that we need, medical facilities.”

They are hoping for 1 or 2 acres of property, ideally with an outbuilding and utilities, but they will consider anything.

“If we can get a property donated, we're willing to come and build a location, if we have the donors to help us fund it.”

You can find out more about Wildlife Rehab Center and contribute towards their efforts HERE.

If you have a lead on a possible location they can use, you are asked to reach out as soon as possible.

