'This has been a game changer for our family': sensory-friendly dance studio opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A dance studio in Rockford is working to evolve the world of dance for the community around them and it has opened the door for kiddos who might not have otherwise had a place like that to express themselves.

Evolve Dance Studio in Rockford is working to include children of all abilities.

Megan Ellison always dreamed of owning her own studio and for the last five and a half years she has made that a reality through Evolve.

They offer tap, ballet, jazz, hip hop, and contemporary classes.

There's dancers out there though, that haven't had a space like this to move.

Emily Grave's son has autism spectrum disorder.

Limitations like that could use a different outlet than the usual expectations of a dance class.

Ellison saw that need in her community so she created a first-of-its-kind in her area, sensory friendly dance class.

There's still music; there's still movement; there's just more acceptance and less worry about the social norms of a dance class.

"A lot of the challenge sometimes comes from the parents fear of, how is my kid going to be viewed in this class?" shared dance instructor, Emily Stall. Her day job just happens to be in special education.

She lets the kids lead the class with some direction and gentle guidance.

Moving is the mission but not the only benefit.

"Honestly for me, I think what I love seeing, and dance provides for every kid, is the social interaction," said Stall. "When they first came in, it was, I'm in my space. I do my thing. And now they leave class and they say hi to each other and bye to each other."

Grave said she's seen growth in her son from both school to family life.

She said, "the love and acceptance that we feel here, you don't find everywhere."

Ellison and Stall hope to open the dance evolution to many more.

"This is a great opportunity for Kent County, Montcalm County, Ionia [County], all of those under serviced areas," Stall added. "For those kids to be able to come out is great."

Ellison said, "That pure love to just go into dance class and feel comfortable and not have that hesitation, that's what's important.

Evolve Dance Studio will have two different sensory-friendly class sessions next spring in their new location.

The two class options are:

Tuesdays March 4 - April 22 @ 6:00-6:45 for ages 7-10 years old

Saturdays March 8 - April 26 @ 10:00-10:45 for ages 4-6 years old

There is a one time fee of $75 per child. They can register at Evolve's website here.

The new address will be 6134 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341.

