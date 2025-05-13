'They're very unpredictable': longshore currents and what you need to remember as you prepare to hit the beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As the weather warms up and beachgoers flock to the West Michigan lakeshore, it's important to remember the risks associated with open water. Fox 17 spoke with Grand Haven Public Safety to learn what beachgoers should know before heading out.

While many people have waited until the middle of May, April 1 marks the start of preparations at Grand Haven beaches. "We get the life rings back out here and really start preparing," said Captain Lee Adams. "They start cleaning up the beach. We know nobody's really gonna be in the water at that time, but we start really thinking about it and planning it and making sure everything's in place."

The Great Lakes can be deceptive. Captain Adams emphasizes the hazards: "The Great Lakes are very dangerous. They're very unpredictable." He demonstrated how rip currents operate, explaining the impact of sandbars.

He noted that the sandbars create longshore currents, which can be extremely powerful. "That water is trying to squeeze out through there, and then it shoots out. They say that those waters can go faster than a professional, an Olympic swimmer can swim."

Captain Adams also has a critical message for parents: "Just keep an eye on your kids. If you're out here with kids, it's not your relaxing beach day. Kids can disappear in a matter of a minute."

As you plan your beach day, remember to prioritize safety and stay vigilant. Enjoy the sun and sand, but always respect the water.

If you ever find yourself in trouble, a saying you should remember just like "stop, drop, and roll," is "flip, float, and follow." First up, flip over on your back, and try not to panic. You probably can't beat the current if you're tired. Then just float, and follow the current until you feel less resistance and begin to swim back outside of the current.

