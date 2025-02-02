'They're super slippery': Frozen fish fling kicks off February in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — What better way to kick-start the month of February than to fling a frozen fish.

Hundreds of people gathered at South Haven's annual Ice Breaker Festival to take a frozen fish by the tail and chuck it as far as they could throw it.

"I didn't know what I signed myself up for," said competitor Cora Howe. "Actually, I didn't sign myself up. My mother did.”

Howe is one of the many that agreed to fling a fish at the festival, all trying to fling their frozen fish the furthest.

Father and daughter duo, Jeremy and Josephine Patenaude, were the last two to fling their frozen fish, so they gave me some pointers.

“Watching the rest of the people release a little too early told me you got to have a good grip, because they are slippery," Jeremy Patenaude said.

Olivia Thompson, assistant director for the South Haven Chamber of Commerce, says in her years of hosting the festival, she's seen more flops than flings. "Fish go here, fish go there... people don't realize that they're super slippery.”

South Haven's Ice Breaker Festival is always the first weekend of February, so next year, the frozen fish flinging competition will return.

