'They want things that are real again': Shops open up as vinyl record popularity grows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Record stores in West Michigan are seeing strong numbers, despite the vast prevalence of streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

According to the RIAA, there were about 40 million vinyl records sold in the United States in 2021.

The next year, in 2022, there was a little over 41 million sold, a year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

West Michigan has long been home to Vertigo Records on Division Ave, and The Corner Record Shop, now located on 28th Street in Grandville, but there are also some newcomers deserving of some love.

Part Time Records began it's life as a business exclusively dealing in Mid-Century Modern furniture.

"When we were going out, looking through houses finding furniture and helping people clean out a whole house full of stuff, they would be like, 'Hey, do you guys want these records?' We're like, 'Sure,'" explained owner Jonathan Venlet. "From there, we ended up ordering new records around February of 2021, and that's kind of when it all really started feeling like a record store."

You can now browse hundreds and hundreds of new and gently-used records, spanning all genres.

Vinyl Alchemy just opened about two-and-a-half weeks ago in Eastown, near Yesterdog.

"As folks have realized how fragile our world can be, and they've had things taken out of their control, they want things that are real again," said owner Kevin Romanyk. “Young kids are into it now too... they live in a very digital world, and to have something real, that's actually a new experience for them. It's something that's really coo, and novel.”

Both stores offer Vinyl records, CD's, all sorts of cultural curios, and the opportunity to make some new, tangible memories.

Part Time Records

3516 Plainfield NE, Suite B

Grand Rapids, MI, 49505

Website

Facebook Page

Vinyl Alchemy

1505 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Facebook Page

Instagram Page

