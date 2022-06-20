'They have been through rigorous screening': Kent County prepares for arrival of juvenile COVID vaccines

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna for children as young as 6-months-old will be arriving in West Michigan this week. Staff at the Kent County Health Department will be opening up appointments in the coming days for families hoping to have their kids finally immunized against the virus.

The CDC signed off on the approval for vaccines for children under 5 on Saturday.

"This is a long awaited milestone for those parents that have kids in that age group," said Amy Shears, RN BSN, immunization program supervisor for Kent County.

"They've been waiting for this opportunity to protect their kiddos."

With shipments arriving in Kent County this week, the health department will soon open up the ability to schedule appointments through their website.

You can also get the vaccines for your kids, 6-months-old up to 5-years-old, by speaking with your primary care physician.

Families will have the ability t choose either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines when going through the Kent County Health Department.

Each have their own dosing timelines.

“Moderna will still be 2 doses for six-months through five-years," Shears explained.

"Pfizer did go with a three dose schedule for children six-months through the age of four-years.”

She says the vaccines have gone through substantial testing measures before becoming available to the general public.

“Some people say, Oh, it's too fast… but they have been through rigorous screening, and studies, and reviews... the entities that be are really trying to prevent that serious illness and hospitalization, protect those little lungs.”

