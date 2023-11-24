The Turkey Tug returns for its third year

For many families, Thanksgiving is about family, food, and football. However, for one community in West Michigan, it’s also about water skiing.

The Turkey Tug is now in its third year, and began as a simple family tradition.

“I can remember as young as 10 years old skiing on Thanksgiving,” said Brittany Boverhof. “It was just a fun activity that my family would do."

36 skiers participated in this year’s Turkey Tug. Despite being cold, that didn’t stop them from enjoying the event.

“Some of us are used to it,” said Dave Wiltjer. “And so, we’re ready for the shock. And, it’s an, you know, it’s a short lived, and you’ll warm up and it’s no big deal. Others that have never experienced it. They all feel like their chest is closing in and, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and it’s a big shock to them.”

No matter the weather, the day isn’t so much about skiing, as it is sharing in the blessings they are all thankful for.

“You know, we’re blessed in our lives where we’re able to share the lake with everybody and hopefully that they can enjoy it the same way we do,” said Brent Boverhof.

