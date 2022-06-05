Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Summer Wonder 30 Day Challenge returns to Kent District Library

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 08:20:02-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With most kids out of school for the summer, it means lots of fun and relaxation but for kids, it also means a loss of learning. That's why the Kent District Library is inviting kids to take the Summer Wonder 30 day challenge.

The challenge involves reading, learning and exploring the great outdoors. You can participate for free by signing up for the challenge online or by picking up a summer wonder workbook at any KDL branch.

Summer Wonders is happening now through August 13.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News