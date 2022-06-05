The Summer Wonder 30 Day Challenge returns to Kent District Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With most kids out of school for the summer, it means lots of fun and relaxation but for kids, it also means a loss of learning. That's why the Kent District Library is inviting kids to take the Summer Wonder 30 day challenge.

The challenge involves reading, learning and exploring the great outdoors. You can participate for free by signing up for the challenge online or by picking up a summer wonder workbook at any KDL branch.

Summer Wonders is happening now through August 13.