The Pleasant Peninsula Art & Activism Fair to be held this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids will be filled with art on Sunday at an art fair will be held in Rosa Parks Circle.

The Pleasant Peninsula Art & Activism Fair will celebrate a new mural near Rosa Parks Circle called Seeking a Pleasant Peninsula. The mural was designed by a Grand Rapids native to highlight biodiversity and activism.

There will also be other art on display at the event. The art will feature animal conservancies, local nature preseves and more.

There will also be speakers and musicians at the fair.

The fair will take place fron noon-6pm.