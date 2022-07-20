The Momentum Center in Holland to host summer series on mental illness

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Momentum Center in Holland has announced that it will be hosting a summer series of presentations that talk about mental illness. The presentations will be held on Mondays in August at 6:30 p.m.

The presentations will focus on the signs, symptoms, and treatment for mental illness. The goal of the series is to give people more information on mental illness and help defeat the stigma. One of the presenters will be Michele VanderSchel, a psychologist with Ottawa County Community Health. Lupita Reyes, a clinical therapist at LAR Counseling Services will also give a presentation. Another presenter will be Brett VanTol, a psychologist with Pine Rest.

A schedule of the series can be found below:



August 1: Mental Health 101, presented by Arbor Circle

August 8: Suicide prevention training, presented by Arbor Circle

August 15: Exploring schizophrenia, presented by Michele VanderSchel

August 22: Panic and anxiety disorders, presented by Lupita Reyes

August 29: Bipolar disorder and depression, presented by Brett VanTol

“We are grateful to have experts in our community share their knowledge in order to increase awareness and help address current mental health challenges,” said Momentum Center’s Barbara Lee VanHorrsen.

The Momentum Center’s summer series will be held every Monday in August at 6:30 p.m.

